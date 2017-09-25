8th graders get hands on lesson making bath bombs

Catholics on the coast mourned the loss of a longtime priest in the Biloxi Diocese on Monday. Father Patrick McDermott died Sept. 17 after serving in the Biloxi Diocese for more than 50 years.More >>
Catholics on the coast mourned the loss of a longtime priest in the Biloxi Diocese on Monday. Father Patrick McDermott died Sept. 17 after serving in the Biloxi Diocese for more than 50 years.More >>
Pelican Waste is already picking up debris in Harrison County. That’s because the Harrison County Utility Authority signed a contract Monday so that Pelican Waste can provide additional help to Waste Pro this week. That’s according to a HCUA spokesperson. The Utility Authority’s new long-term contracts with Team Waste to pickup garbage and Pelican Waste to pick up debris go into effect Sunday, October 1.More >>
Pelican Waste is already picking up debris in Harrison County. That’s because the Harrison County Utility Authority signed a contract Monday so that Pelican Waste can provide additional help to Waste Pro this week. That’s according to a HCUA spokesperson. The Utility Authority’s new long-term contracts with Team Waste to pickup garbage and Pelican Waste to pick up debris go into effect Sunday, October 1.More >>
Eighth graders at West Wortham Middle School are getting a hands-on approach to chemistry by making bath bombs.More >>
Eighth graders at West Wortham Middle School are getting a hands-on approach to chemistry by making bath bombs.More >>
More Mississippi students are taking Advanced Placement exams and achieving higher scores. And that's good news for a state working hard to promote higher education.More >>
More Mississippi students are taking Advanced Placement exams and achieving higher scores. And that's good news for a state working hard to promote higher education.More >>
A family of three is safe after escaping an early morning fire.More >>
A family of three is safe after escaping an early morning fire.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>