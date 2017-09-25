8th graders get hands on lesson making bath bombs

Each group had to follow instructions on making the bath bombs. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Eighth graders at West Wortham Middle School are getting a hands-on approach to chemistry by making bath bombs.

"Tonight when we put this in the tub, it will be a chemical reaction," said Brianna Natale.

"It's better than writing in a textbook or writing on paper. So, I mean it's definitely interesting," said Hayden Enroth.

"We actually get to make an experiment and see how it works out," said Aleah Parfait.

Working in groups, each student had to follow a set of instructions on the board to make the fragrant concoction out of items you could pick up at a grocery store, like baking soda, citric acid, and corn starch.

"Incorporating our thinking maps into a step by step process of how our brain works and how it thinks, actually. Today was a little challenging for me, cause I'm usually telling my kids what to do, and today, I had to let them do it," said science teacher Megan Capuano.

"As long as you know the steps and you can do it right, you should be good," said Mitchell Dolde.

Capuano said this hands-on approach using something the students are familiar with helps them make sense of the lesson.

"I just think they can connect with it. It's all about that real world connection and incorporating it into the classroom and being able to realize that, OK, we're learning about chemical and physical changes, but obviously, this happens in everyday life, too," said Capuano.

Student Mika Smith said the science class is his favorite subject.

Because the teacher, how she gets us more interactive with the stuff that she does," said Mika.

If all directions were followed correctly, the students picked out a color dye and essential oil to finish their bath bomb. It's the hands-on approach they said that gets them excited about the class.

Making the bath bombs will help students in an upcoming test and will be incorporated into another lesson.

