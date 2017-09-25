MGM Park will host Barry Lyons Fall Wooden Bat League Showcase Doubleheader

The Barry Lyons Baseball Fall Wooden Bat League Showcase Games is set for October 26 at MGM Park. The doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m., a six-inning game featuring Mississippi Gulf Coast High School freshmen and sophomores. At 7:30 p.m. the juniors and seniors will play a seven-inning game.

Biloxi Shuckers Team Ambassador Barry Lyons, a Biloxi native and former Major League catcher, devised a six-week fall league that plays two games a week at the Biloxi Sports Complex. The league has four teams and 48 local players from area high schools.

The culmination of the wooden bat league will feature the baseball doubleheader at MGM Park.

Tickets for the games will be available the day of the games at the northwest entrance of MGM Park for $10 with kids 12 and under will be charged just $5.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.