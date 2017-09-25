Our Lady Academy Volleyball teams gunning for another Class I State Title

Our Lady Academy has built one of the most successful high school volleyball programs of all-time in the state. Head coach Mike Myers has compiled an amazing record in his 18 seasons at OLA and the Crescents are gunning for another Class I State Championship.

Myers and assistant coach Steve Reboul have guided the OLA volleyball program for 18 years and for the 18th consecutive season, the Crescents captured the District title.

In the 17 previous seasons, Our Lady Academy has brought home the State Championship trophy to Bay St. Louis eleven times.

The tradition is alive and well this year...24 wins in 27 games, 6 and 0 in the Region 8-1A-2A-3A standings.

Myers said, "It is tradition. It's a buy-in from all the young ladies. We've got many many little traditions from touching signs to doing things certain ways. They buy into that. Year-to-year the girls change, but the program and the tradition of the program remains the same."

Emma Funk, a 5-foot-10 senior, has developed into one of the top volleyball players in the state. She's an amazing player who hustles to the ball, giving her team an edge. She has 428 kills and 80 blocked shots.

Funk said, "I always just try to tell myself to always better the ball for my teammates, for my coach. I've always had a lot of pride in my school in our program and what coach Mike has created. Is that you're always going to do your best in everything and coach Mike always supporting us to really be the best we can be, even using what we learned in volleyball later on in life."

6-foot-1 sophomore Rebecca Walk has stepped up. She's second on the Crescents team with 315 kills.

Seniors Hannah Gest, Taylor Santiago and Cassidy Ketchum want another Class I State title and so far, OLA is well on their way.

