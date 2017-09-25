Memorial Hospital employees raise thousands for Hurricane Harvey aid

Employees of Memorial Hospital & Physician Clinics raised more than $10,000 through a fundraiser to assist fellow healthcare practitioners affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Cash and gift cards were sent to employees of Refugio County Memorial Hospital in southeast Texas, an area that was extremely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The hospital remained in operation as the storm passed, despite costly damages to the building and several employees’ homes.

“Some lost everything,” said Gary G. Marchand, Memorial Hospital President and CEO. “Our efforts are aimed at supporting the employees of RCMH, both financially and emotionally.”

