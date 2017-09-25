Beauvoir's new institute hopes to resolve Civil War tension through education

Beauvoir is looking to be a place where people seeking truth and knowledge can feel welcome, and a new institute may be just the way to reach that goal.More >>
Employees of Memorial Hospital & Physician Clinics raised more than $10,000 through a fundraiser to assist fellow healthcare practitioners affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The mother of a man who died while in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son’s children.More >>
In Bay St. Louis, the Hancock County Food Pantry is looking for donations of food and money to help community members in need.More >>
Jackson County's four mayors and board of supervisors president are in Washington, DC.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
