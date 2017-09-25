Gulfport Music Festival FAQs: Parking, ticket info

The Gulfport Music Festival returns to Jones Park Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 for two full days of food, music, and entertainment. The gates open Friday at 4pm and Saturday at noon.

General Admission tickets for both days are still available through Ticketmaster. Organizers say there will be no rainouts - tickets will be honored rain or shine.

Children are welcome at the festival but must be accompanied by an adult. The admission price for children 10 and under is $10 per day when accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age. Advance children’s tickets will not be sold. Kid’s tickets will be available at the at the admission gate the day of the show. Everyone 11 and older must have a regular admission ticket.

Here are the answers to a few more frequently asked questions about the Gulfport Music Festival:

Where can I park?

CTA is offering parking in the parking garage at 2015 15th Street for $5 which includes a shuttle ride to the front gates of the festival. The shuttle will pick up passengers at the north side entrance of the garage starting at 3pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

How do I locate the festival on my GPS?

You’ll get closest to the public entrance by entering 805 20th Ave. Gulfport, MS.

What do VIP Tickets include?

Unlimited entry and re-entry to the festival at any time.

Admission to the VIP viewing area near the stage.

Free food, beer, water and soft drinks in the Allen Hyundai VIP Tent and use of a VIP restroom area.

Should I bring a lawn chair?

Lawn chairs are welcome but, most festival-goers will be standing during performances. So, an unrestricted sit-down view of the stage isn’t guaranteed. Some acts may require a "non-chair" area near the front of the stage.

What are some of the festival rules?

No outside food, drink, or coolers will be allowed.

No weapons or video cameras allowed.

Someone with a General Admission ticket may leave the festival and return before 6pm.

People with a VIP ticket may leave the festival and return at any time.

For a list of prohibited items, click here.

