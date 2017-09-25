Jackson County leaders at the White House

Jackson County's four mayors and board of supervisors president are in Washington, DC. (Photo source: City of Pascagoula)

Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson posted on Facebook they met Monday morning with White House officials from various federal agencies to discuss the needs in their communities.

Before leaving South Mississippi, the leaders said their goal was to try and secure more federal funding for various projects in the four cities, with infrastructure being at the top of the list.

The Jackson County leaders are in our nation's capital through Wednesday.

