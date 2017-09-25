Hazardous waste collection this weekend in Hancock Co.

You can drop off hazardous household waste from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Coast Electric Power Association will host its annual waste collection event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hancock County Board of Supervisors welcomes residents to properly dispose of hazardous household waste at the facility yard on Hwy 603 in the Kiln.

Hazardous waste is classified as any product marked caution, poisonous, toxic, flammable, or corrosive.

Materials being collected at the event include: tires, washers, dryers, scrap metal, household electronics, TVs, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, aerosols, motor oil, pesticides, and more.

For a complete list click here.

No biological or medical-related waste, radioactive or explosive materials, food, ammunition, or wood products will be accepted. Residents are also advised to transport a maximum of 50 pounds or five gallons at a time.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.