Waveland man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A Waveland man is facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography last week.

Brett Michael Sekinger, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Sekinger possessed digital photos and videos of children engaged in sexual activity while he was at a home in Ocean Springs on Feb. 5, 2016.

Sekinger’s sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 14. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

