West Wortham paving project will clear up traffic, safety issues

An effort is underway to bring more safety measures to a Harrison County school. It all revolves around a small stretch of new road at West Wortham Elementary School.

Once paved, a 260-foot section of street will connect drivers picking up their students to a safer area to park than is currently available.

Right now, parents looking to pick up students either end up clogging up the parking area right in front of the school, which leads to difficulties if emergency personnel need access. Or they’re forced to park right on West Wortham Rd., a main thoroughfare for the area, which could lead to all kinds of problems, including wrecks.

Once this new project is complete, those looking to pick up will be safely off the roadways waiting for their students.

“We've had some close calls, and we really need to fix it and be proactive, and with the school district doing this road for us, it's a major step in us being able to fix our traffic congestion problem here at West Wortham school,” said Walter Eighmey, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The school is holding two informational meetings about the upcoming traffic changes Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

