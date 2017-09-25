NOW ON GMM: President Trump signs new travel ban - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: President Trump signs new travel ban

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
President Trump has replaced his expiring travel ban with a proclamation that is even more far-reaching. More countries have been added to the list. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to find out the newest additions.

