Shuckers broadcaster talks love of baseball

Harris was hired as the Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster far before they ever played their first game. (Image Source: Chris Harris)

Harris first won the broadcaster of the year award in 2013 when he worked for the Jackson Generals.(Image Source: WLOX News)

‘Kiss it goodbye’ has become a catchphrase for Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster Chris Harris.

“It makes me proud to see all the people on Facebook and Twitter and see how things like that - catch phrases - have kind of picked up as well,” said Harris.

Harris is hard to miss. Standing at 6’7 may be why many people don't put his face with the enthusiastic voice.

“One of the funniest things I hear is ‘Man, you don't look like you I pictured you to sound.’ I don't know whether to take that as a compliment or a diss of some sort,” said Harris.

Harris' love affair with baseball started early.

“My first passion in life was the game of baseball, playing it from when I was 5 or 6 years old, getting to play in college,” said Harris.

He knew he had to find a way to stay in the game, and he did; scoring a job with the Arizona Diamondbacks AA affiliate in Tennessee, the Jackson Generals.

“These jobs aren't easy to come by. I mean, it's really difficult to get in the game and I was very fortunate to be able to start out at the age of 23. I was really the youngest broadcaster in minor league baseball when I started,” said Harris.

Harris was hired as the Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster far before they ever played their first game. His official title is director of media relations and broadcasting. So, he wears many different hats.

“I always say the easiest part of your day is when you get on the air at 7:05 or 6:35, or whatever time the game starts,” said Harris.

He credits his success to hard work and what he's learned from many of the broadcasters he's admired over the year. And, Harris' mentors would be proud. For the second time in his nine-year career, he's being honored as Southern League's Radio Broadcaster of the Year.

“For John Trobb and Buck Rogers here in Biloxi, they gave a chance to a six-foot-seven guy from west Tennessee to help start a franchise, and I'm pretty dang proud of what we've accomplished,” said Harris.

Harris first won the Broadcaster of the Year award in 2013 when he worked for the Jackson Generals.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.