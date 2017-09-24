Company looks to bring go-kart racing to Biloxi

Finish Line Racing is looking to bring a go-kart racing facility to Highway 90 in Biloxi.

The facility would be able to host novice racing throughout the week, as well as professional circuit racing events.

Bobby Heinrich is one of the designers for the project. He says this facility will be a great entertainment experience for the whole family.

"These aren't your everyday gasoline powered go-karts. These are high-performance mini race cars. Adults will be riding in the larger track, and then there's a smaller track for the younger folks," said Heinrich.

Tonight at 10, Dave Ryan has the details about the debut of the new track.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.