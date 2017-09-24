So, when will it actually feel like fall?

Data from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of October

Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

Why so hot?

The reason our temperatures will stay hot into the middle of the week is thanks to a large area of high pressure sprawled out across the southeast and centered over the Atlantic. The clockwise flow around it has caused southeasterly winds to pump in heat and keep rain chances high through Tuesday.

It gets hotter before it gets cooler

That high pressure will build right on top of south MS Wednesday and Thursday. The sinking air underneath that high pressure will lower our rain chances, but also cause our high temperatures to be about 5-7 degrees above normal, which is about 86 degrees.

Okay, when will it start to cool off?

Relief may come by Friday into the weekend as the jet stream, the ribbon of fast moving air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, takes a dive south into the southeastern United States. This will allow for some slightly cooler and drier air to filter in, taking the edge off the heat.

How cool?

No need to pull out the thick sweater and coat just yet. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday – Sunday with lows in the lower 60s each morning along the coast, perhaps a few upper 50s north of I-10.

