So, when will it actually feel like fall? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

So, when will it actually feel like fall?

Data from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of October Data from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of October
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

Why so hot?
The reason our temperatures will stay hot into the middle of the week is thanks to a large area of high pressure sprawled out across the southeast and centered over the Atlantic. The clockwise flow around it has caused southeasterly winds to pump in heat and keep rain chances high through Tuesday.

It gets hotter before it gets cooler
That high pressure will build right on top of south MS Wednesday and Thursday. The sinking air underneath that high pressure will lower our rain chances, but also cause our high temperatures to be about 5-7 degrees above normal, which is about 86 degrees.

Okay, when will it start to cool off?
Relief may come by Friday into the weekend as the jet stream, the ribbon of fast moving air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, takes a dive south into the southeastern United States. This will allow for some slightly cooler and drier air to filter in, taking the edge off the heat.

How cool?
No need to pull out the thick sweater and coat just yet. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday – Sunday with lows in the lower 60s each morning along the coast, perhaps a few upper 50s north of I-10.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman

    Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-09-24 17:05:21 GMT

    Amazing video and pictures from the scene of an early morning rescue show patience and teamwork on display as firefighters from five different units in Harrison County came together to rescue a woman trapped inside an overturned truck. 

    More >>

    Amazing video and pictures from the scene of an early morning rescue show patience and teamwork on display as firefighters from five different units in Harrison County came together to rescue a woman trapped inside an overturned truck. 

    More >>

  • So, when will it actually feel like fall?

    So, when will it actually feel like fall?

    Sunday, September 24 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-09-24 16:59:44 GMT
    Data from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of OctoberData from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of October

    Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

    More >>

    Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

    More >>

  • Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

    Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-09-24 15:33:11 GMT
    Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him.

    More >>

    Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly