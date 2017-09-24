Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
It took rescuers about 40 minutes to lift the truck. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan) It took rescuers about 40 minutes to lift the truck. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
Rescuers were finally able to create enough space for the woman to slide out of the truck's cab. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan) Rescuers were finally able to create enough space for the woman to slide out of the truck's cab. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
The rollover accident happened around 6am on the westbound off-ramp at County Farm Road in Harrison County. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan) The rollover accident happened around 6am on the westbound off-ramp at County Farm Road in Harrison County. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Amazing video and pictures from the scene of an early morning rescue show patience and teamwork on display as firefighters from five different units in Harrison County came together to rescue a woman trapped inside an overturned truck. 

The rollover accident happened around 6am on the westbound off-ramp at County Farm Road in Harrison County. 

Fire units from Lizana, Cuevas, Pass Christian, CRTC (airport fire) and the Harrison County Fire Service worked for about 40 minutes to lift the truck up off the muddy ground. They were finally able to create enough space for the woman to slide out of the truck's cab.

It's unclear the extent of her injuries or the condition of the man who was driving. Those on the scene said the driver refused medical help from first responders.

The off-ramp was closed for about an hour as responders worked to treat the injured and clean up the accident site. 

