Shooting out Hard Rock casino leaves man injured - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shooting out Hard Rock casino leaves man injured

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning at Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.

Authorities say the incident took place in the casino's parking garage. Police say they responded to a call involving four gunshots. When they arrived, they found the victim - an unidentified man - with an injury to his face. Officers say it was not a serious injury and that the man was treated on the scene by paramedics. 

The man reportedly told officers that there was an altercation in the parking garage between him and the suspect, which led to the shooting. Police have not yet named a suspect in the shooting. 

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

