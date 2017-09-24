Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him.

According to police, the victim and an acquaintance left the casino around 2:45am and headed to the parking garage. That's where they got into a physical fight with two other people.

Police say during that fight, the acquaintance pulled out a handgun and fired a couple of times. Witnesses said they heard four shots. One of those bullets grazed the victim causing minor injuries. Police couldn't find any other victims.

Word of the shooting spread quickly along Casino Row. One cab driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, told WLOX News Now he was working at Beau Rivage when he heard about the shooting from another cab driver.

"There were cops everywhere. I've been out here for years and I've never heard or seen anything like that," the cab driver said.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the fight, and the identities of the other two people involved. If you have any information that could help, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also leave a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

