Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him. 

According to police, the victim and an acquaintance left the casino around 2:45am and headed to the parking garage. That's where they got into a physical fight with two other people.

Police say during that fight, the acquaintance pulled out a handgun and fired a couple of times. Witnesses said they heard four shots. One of those bullets grazed the victim causing minor injuries. Police couldn't find any other victims. 

Word of the shooting spread quickly along Casino Row. One cab driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, told WLOX News Now he was working at Beau Rivage when he heard about the shooting from another cab driver. 

"There were cops everywhere. I've been out here for years and I've never heard or seen anything like that," the cab driver said. 

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the fight, and the identities of the other two people involved. If you have any information that could help, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also leave a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman

    Firefighters raise truck to free trapped woman

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-09-24 17:05:21 GMT

    Amazing video and pictures from the scene of an early morning rescue show patience and teamwork on display as firefighters from five different units in Harrison County came together to rescue a woman trapped inside an overturned truck. 

    More >>

    Amazing video and pictures from the scene of an early morning rescue show patience and teamwork on display as firefighters from five different units in Harrison County came together to rescue a woman trapped inside an overturned truck. 

    More >>

  • So, when will it actually feel like fall?

    So, when will it actually feel like fall?

    Sunday, September 24 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-09-24 16:59:44 GMT
    Data from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of OctoberData from the European model suggests a slight cool down by the end of September and the beginning of October

    Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

    More >>

    Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.

    More >>

  • Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

    Armed friend was defending man accidentally shot at Hard Rock

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-09-24 15:33:11 GMT
    Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him.

    More >>

    Police say the man injured during a fight at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage early Sunday morning was actually shot accidentally by a friend trying to defend him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly