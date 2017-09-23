Multicultural Festival unites community

The festival brought people from all types of backgrounds together in downtown Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Biloxi, along with Coastal block captains, invited residents to the Biloxi Town Green on Saturday for a Multicultural Festival.

It was a day filled with laughter, music, and all kinds of food.

"We have Honduran food, Puerto Rican food, all different, Italian food and some good old American Barbecue," said Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines.

The festival brought people from all types of backgrounds together in downtown Biloxi.

"We try to sponsor this every year to try to celebrate all the different diversities and all the different cultures that are out there," Gines noted.

In the wake of several natural disasters in countries like Mexico and Puerto Rico, as well as the US, events such as the festival give people like Michael Sousa a different perspective.

"It does change peoples' perspectives on life, as opposed to thinking inside of a fishbowl, you can actually get an understanding of how other people are dealing with situations like that," said Sousa. "It's also great for people to get along with others that they're not usually around as much. "

And while the event teaches people about different cultures, it's also a celebration of their differences.

"Differences, unity, and at the end of the day, we are all alike. We all have family, unity, and it's just about breaking bread with each other," said Yucimid Machado.

