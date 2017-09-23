Run for Sophia Myers raises money and awareness

Family member say the show of support has been touching. (Photo source: WLOX)

For friends and family of Sophia Myers, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

On Saturday, the Krewe of Bonnes Vivantes brought back its Glow Run from a four-year hiatus to help. While the run is raising money, it's also raising awareness for the rare brain cancer Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

The event would have been right up Sophia Myers alley. She and dad, Josh Myers, love to run.

“We use to run all the races together,” Josh said. “She’s really fast, you know. Proud of her.”

And two weeks before 7-year-old Sophia became sick, they were running in a benefit for another child in need. Now, the run is for her.

“Every time we turn around, someone’s coming over to the house and bringing dinner or stuffed animals for Sophia,” he said. “Ocean Springs, they’ve been a huge help. You know the whole Gulf Coast – they’ve been amazing. Really the entire country.”

The reaction to the family’s story has been overwhelming.

“It’s just so touching that everybody is out here and just for this beautiful little girl,” said Brigette Myers, Sophia’s aunt. “We just couldn’t be more proud of her and her strength.”

In addition to Sophia, the Glow Run is also for two others: Natalie Hightower, the daughter of krewe member Heather Goff, who died in 2015; and member Melissa Lee, who died one year ago.

“It’s always difficult. I think when we do this, it kind of makes us remember those people instead of forgetting them. And that’s what Natalie’s mother really wants her friends and everybody else to do is to remember her and to constantly talk about her so that she’s not forgotten.”

Organizer Adrea Maxwell says this year is an even more powerful reaction.

“This year it seems like there’s so many people that are either personally affected that are close to the Myers family - their daughters dance with Sophia or they work with Angel - and then again with social media just spreading the word I think a lot of people feel as if they’re personally involved," said Maxwell.