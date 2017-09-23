Volunteers help prep for Cruisin the Coast

In preparation for one of the biggest automotive shows in the country, hundreds of volunteers are making goodie bags for Cruisin the Coast.

About 200 volunteers from auto clubs across the Coast lent a hand on Saturday, putting together 8,500 bags.

Though the annual event is still weeks away, organizers say now is when it officially begins. Because of the event's large size, volunteers make a big difference.

"I don't know how this would get done without the volunteers. We depend on them, like, I can't tell you. Besides being a great labor source, the biggest thing our volunteers do is provide hospitality," said Craig Grisoli, CTC registration director.

Crusin the Coast begins on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.