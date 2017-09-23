Biloxi Lighthouse waives fees to raise money for a good cause

It only takes 57 steps to get to the top of the Biloxi Lighthouse, but it only takes one step to make a healthy lifestyle change.

That's the message the City of Biloxi's Heart walk team was spreading Saturday afternoon.

The team is fundraising for the American Heart Association's Gulf Coast Heart Walk. Normal lighthouse tour hours and prices were waived and donations for the Heart Association were being accepted instead.

To add to the fun and fitness of the day, visitors could hula hoop if they felt brave enough. It was an effort to get heart rates pumping.

"You should see the little guys climbing this lighthouse. It makes a shame of the rest of us. little bitty guys," said one team member. "It's the thing to do today....Go up in that lighthouse and help the heart fund."

The Heart Walk is Sept. 30 at 7:30 a.m. in Jones Park in Gulfport. Click here to register.

