Robin Roberts shares encouraging words with Gulfport teen

Dozens of people stopped by Rectitude Lodge #323 in Gulfport on Saturday, where a bone marrow drive was taking place for 14-year-old Zayen Williams.

One of those people was a very special guest. Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts surprised the teen, who is living with aplastic anemia.

Just this week, Roberts celebrated five years since her own successful bone marrow transplant. His second drive on the Coast, Zayen is hopeful he'll find a match of his own.

