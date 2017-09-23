Olympian Brittney Reese coaching young athletes in Gulfport

Young athletes interested in track and field are getting a chance to learn from the best today in Gulfport.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Gulfport native, Brittney Reese is hosting a special clinic at Gulfport High School. The seven-time world champion is teaching speed and agility techniques.

Reese said she didn't have a lot of opportunities like this when she was growing up and wants to pass along what's she's learned on the world stage.

"When I go overseas, I see the same thing that we're doing, that I'm doing now that we don't have a lot of in the United States. I feel like it's real important for us to engage the youth now and get them on the right path to success," Reese said.

We'll hear from some of the kids taking part in the youth speed and agility clinic later today on WLOX News Now.

