Pascagoula-Gautier school district exploring options after tax increase denied

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District isn't getting a tax increase it needed to make up an unexpected shortfall.

Thursday night, the Pascagoula City Council voted four-one to rescind that tax. The hike would have raised taxes in Pascagoula and Gautier to pay for school operating costs and to pay off a $22 million loan for projects, including a performing arts center.

Despite the setback, Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich says the school district will continue exploring options to raise the money.

"You have structures in your community that are deteriorating and they deteriorate over time. And if you want to have the appeal of an Ocean Springs or a Gulfport or a Biloxi, then you're going to have to put the amenities in place so that you can attract people to come to your community," Superintendent Rodolfich said.

