FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN: WEEK 6 RECAP

On Friday Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall posted his biggest win since he took over the Indians football program. Biloxi ended a five game losing streak to the Warriors 26-23 in a Region 4-6A clash at Biloxi. Kenyatta Harrel scored the Indians first touchdown right before halftime that provided momentum in the second half.

The Gulfport Admirals took advantage of the return of junior quarterback T.Q. Newsome. Coach Eddie Pierce used the running and passing talents of Newsome to defeat St. Martin 30-7. The Yellow Jackets haven't beaten the Admirals since 2003. Newsome had 2 rushing touchdowns and one passing to open Region 4-6A play on a winning note.

In another thriller Harrison Central hosted Pascagoula. The Panthers jumped into the Region 4-6A ranks this season from Region 4-5A. Trey Abney had a big night for Pascagoula with this 47 yard touchdown gallop.

Red Rebels running back Keon Moore also had a big night, he scored his 6th and 7th touchdowns on the year in the first half and Harrison Central would pull out a 29-27 overtime win on a muffed P-A-T and scored a two-point conversion.

Khalil Levy of Ocean Springs was all over the field for the Greyhounds with this 80-yard punt return that propelled Ocean Springs to a 6-0 lead over Hancock, the P-A-T was no good. He also had a pick six that gave Ocean Springs what looked like a commanding 20-7 halftime advantage...but it ain't over till it's over.

Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia and company would rally in the second half to pick up an impressive 28-20 Region 4-6A victory. The Hawks are now 4 and 1 overall.

Hattiesburg has loads of talent on both sides of the football and the Tigers flexed their muscle by blasting Gautier 56-13 in a Region 4-5A opener. Quarterback Jarod Conner leads an explosive Hattiesburg offense.

Picayune traveled to Wayne County in another Region 4-5A clash and the Maroon Tide defeated the War Eagles 30 to 22. Running back Shaun Anderson helped lead Picayune's time consuming ground attack.

