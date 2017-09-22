UPDATE: We're back! WLOX main transmitter repaired

WLOX 's main transmitter which was struck by lightning Friday afternoon has been repaired.

Full power was restored at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

We apologize for the inconvenience, appreciate your patience during this time.

Remember, you can always watch live streaming of our newscasts on WLOX.com, and through our free WLOX News app, as well as our Amazon Fire and Roku apps.

