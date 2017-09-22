Lightning strikes WLOX transmitter - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lightning strikes main WLOX transmitter

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Our main transmitter in McHenry was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

Currently, WLOX News Now is operating on a lower power backup transmitter

Our engineers are working on the issue.

We appreciate your patience while they work to fix the issue. 

