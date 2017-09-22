Remembering Coast landmarks in watercolor paintings

Painter Dena McKee calls herself an artist and a historic preservationist. She paints Coastal landmarks; some of which remain, and others are long gone.More >>
Our main transmitter in McHenry was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.More >>
Some teachers and staff members working in the Pascagoula - Gautier School district are worried sick about family and friends in Puerto Rico.More >>
On Saturday, fair-goers will have the opportunity to adopt a wild horse or burro at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.More >>
US Army Sgt. Kalvin Jones hauls a massive trailer to schools across the country. The trailer is a tool that educates teens about the risks of drunk driving.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
