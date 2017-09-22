Remembering Coast landmarks in watercolor paintings

The exhibit will be on display until Nov. 22. (Photo source: WLOX)

Painter Dena McKee calls herself an artist and a historic preservationist. She paints Coastal landmarks; some of which remain, and others are long gone.

The Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point is featuring her work in their art gallery. McKee has a new exhibition at the center titled Celebrate the Coast: Past and Present.

McKee's 25 pieces are all about fanning the flames of nostalgia.

"And I have so much fun because I'm not just painting buildings. I'm painting memories and that's what I try to do because I want people to look at that painting and remember a good time, or be able to tell a story about something that happened there," McKee said.

McKee features icon businesses and public place across the Coast with an emphasis on Pascagoula. In many cases, McKee relies on the public to provide images she can bring back to life in her paintings.

"When I put the word out that I'm looking for a particular photograph of an old building, it's great that people can come together. They are proud if they can find that photograph and kind of brings everybody together," McKee said.

The exhibit will be on display in the center's gallery until Nov. 22.

