Wild horse and burro adoptions taking place at Harrison County fairgrounds on Saturday

On Saturday, fair-goers will have the opportunity to adopt a wild horse or burro at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

As of Friday afternoon, roughly 40 mustangs and burros were left looking for a new home. All come from the ranges out west. People came from all over to pick up animals they say are like diamonds in the rough.

Professional horse trainer Taylor McIntosh did a demonstration on Friday with a wild horse for a group of people interested in adopting the mustangs.

"I try to tell them to gain the horse's confidence. You know, once you get the trust from a horse, then don't break it," said McIntosh. "That's one of the biggest keys to training one of these horses."

The adoption is part of the Bureau of Land Management's effort to manage the population of the herds out west.

"The catch is they're wild, they're gonna have to be trained. They are from the ranges out west. It's gonna take time and it's gonna take patience. But they are very trainable," said Shayne Banks with the Bureau of Land Management. "We want to make sure all these horses and burros go to good homes."

Lydia Ryan has experience with a wild horse. She came all the way from North Carolina after seeing a mustang she wanted online.

"I fell in love with her and this is the closets place to pick her up," Ryan said.

Organizers say the adoption includes more young horses, which tend to be easier to train. Alabama resident Belinda Nelson also has experience with wild horses and said she enjoys the challenge.

"You build that bond. No matter age difference and once you build that bond with a horse like this it shows people it can be done no matter age difference, it can be done," said Nelson.

The adoption program continues Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Though there is no adoption fee, those wanting to adopt must have the proper facilities for equine, and complete an application.

