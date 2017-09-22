Boasberg named new president, COO of Beau Rivage

Bill Boasberg will begin overseeing daily operations at the Biloxi property later this year. (Photo source: Beau Rivage)

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has a new president and chief operating officer. Bill Boasberg will begin overseeing daily operations at the Biloxi property later this year, after completing all the necessary licensing requirements.

He succeeds Marcus Glover, who in July was named president and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

Boasberg began his career in hospitality and gaming at Bally's in his hometown of New Orleans. Most recently, he served as the top executive at MGM National Harbor, where he led the Maryland team through the resort’s successful opening in December.

"We are pleased to announce Mr. Boasberg’s return home to the South, where his knowledge of the region, industry expertise and financial acumen will help position the Beau for even greater success," said Anton Nikodemus, chief operating officer regional operations.

During his 12 years with MGM Resorts, Boasberg has been instrumental in directing complex financial strategies at resorts including The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

