Tougaloo alumna honored with 40 Under 40 award

With a new class of freshmen well into their first semester of college, future leaders are being molded and groomed for society.

Leading the way for change are those who crossed the stage before them.

Because of their achievements and leadership, 40 young alumni from Tougaloo College have been chosen to receive the Class of 2017 Forty Under Forty Award.

The second group of alumni to be honored at the annual awards luncheon are being recognized for their accomplishments post-graduation.

Gulfport resident Shanna Pegues, is among the 40 honorees. The Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, Pegues is a 1998 graduate of the HBCU.

The awards luncheon will be held on Oct. 14 at the Hilton Jackson. For ticket information, visit https://www.tougaloo.edu/40under40.

To view the full list of honorees, click here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.