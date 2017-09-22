2 charged in string of George Co. home burglaries

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed a 48-year-old Prentiss man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Hwy. 49 near Hwy. 67.More >>
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has a new president and chief operating officer. Bill Boasberg will begin overseeing daily operations at the Biloxi property later this year.More >>
Slick roads caused by pop-up thunder storms are causing traffic backups on I-10 in Harrison and Jackson counties.More >>
Because of their achievement and leadership, 40 young alumni from Tougaloo College have been chosen to receive the Class of 2017 Forty Under Forty Award.More >>
An ongoing investigation into a string of home burglaries in George County has led to two arrests, and deputies say more are expected.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
