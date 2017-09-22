2 charged in string of George Co. home burglaries

An ongoing investigation into a string of home burglaries in George County has led to two arrests, and deputies say more are expected.

Sheriff Keith Havard said the investigation into the home burglaries and grand larcenies has been going on since July, and several stolen items have been recovered in Mobile, AL.

Two suspects in the case, 40-year-old Brandi Leigh Williams and 28-year-old Ryan Cody Goodman, have been arrested.

Havard said Williams is charged with four counts of burglary of a dwelling and two counts of grand larceny. She was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on a $30,000 bond.

Goodman, Havard said, is charged with burglary of a dwelling. Goodman is being held in Mobile County, AL as he awaits extradition to Mississippi.

Havard said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help deputies is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.