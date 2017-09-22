Wet roads causing interstate crashes, backups across the coast

Slick roads caused by pop-up thunder storms are causing traffic backups on I-10 in Harrison and Jackson counties.

In Gulfport, three crashes involving nine vehicles near Hwy. 49 are now clear, but there are more traffic troubles farther east in Biloxi. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes from the Woolmarket exit almost to the Cedar Lake exit.

In Jackson County, the problems are also in the westbound lanes. It appears the traffic backup starts on the bridge over the Pascagoula River. According to the MDOT, traffic is backed up to Hwy. 63.

We have no information on injuries at this time, and it’s unclear how long it will take to clear the crashes.

