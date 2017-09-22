Prentiss man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 49

Slick roads caused by pop-up thunder storms are causing traffic backups on I-10 in Harrison and Jackson counties.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed a 48-year-old Prentiss man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Hwy. 49 near Hwy. 67.
A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.
One house in D'Iberville is looking brand new thanks to the generosity of workers at Jones Construction and the company's owner, who wanted to give back to a veteran.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
"My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there's going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it," Hinkle said.
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.
