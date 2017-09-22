Prentiss man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 49

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed a 48-year-old Prentiss man was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on Hwy. 49 near Hwy. 67.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes just before the Hwy. 67 on ramp around 11 a.m. MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said the man was driving south on Hwy. 49 when he lost control of his SUV and flipped onto the right side of the highway.

Elkins said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

