One dead in rollover crash on Hwy. 49 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One dead in rollover crash on Hwy. 49

(Photo source: MDOT) (Photo source: MDOT)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

Emergency crews are working a rollover crash on the southbound shoulder of Hwy. 49 just before the on ramp to Hwy. 67. Authorities have confirmed one person died in the crash.

Both southbound lanes are open, bu the on ramp to Hwy. 67 is closed. Drivers traveling through the area should use caution.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly