WLOX Editorial: If you want a say, talk to city leaders

Property taxes are on the way up in both Ocean Springs and Gautier. If you own a home worth $100,000, the increase is another $30. If it's worth $200,000, a $60 increase. And in Gautier, the school taxes are on the rise as well. So the total increase there for that $200,000 property is $16.

This is on top of the taxes already being paid. This also means increases when you go to pay that annual car tag tax.

The local governments have their reasons for voting to raise taxes. You may agree or disagree with their spending of your tax dollars.

Whether you are in Ocean Springs, Gautier or any other city, if you want say so, you have to talk to you elected city leaders. If you don't want any say so, just pay your tax bill when it comes in the mail.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

