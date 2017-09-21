Construction company donates work to veteran in D'Iberville

Linda Smedley hugs Joseph Jones in gratitude for all the work he did to her home. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One house in D'Iberville is looking brand new thanks to the generosity of workers at Jones Construction and the company's owner, who wanted to give back to a veteran.

Joseph Jones's wife worked side by side with a retired Air Force nurse who needed help sprucing up her home. Now the woman said she can't stop crying tears of joy.

"It's just very emotional. I cry about it. I still can't believe it," said Linda Smedley.

Smedley hasn't been excited about her home in years.

"My house was not looking good on the outside. This was black, sidewalk everything. Even in the back. It looked pitiful," she explained.

Owner of Jones Construction, Joseph Jones, said he has been wanting to help a veteran for a while now. Coincidentally, his wife worked with Smedley, who had served 20 years as an Airmen.

"His wife is my BFF. I've never in my life had a BFF. She's my BFF and my heart picked her, I didn't," said Smedley.

"You see so much on the news about veterans who can't get jobs. And they go off and they fight for our country and they come back here and are pretty much disowned. So I said if I can do something for somebody, even if it's just one, I know I did my part," Jones said.

Smedley's home was in dire need of a paint job, she needed more lighting and the drain in her yard needed to be cleaned.

"I can't wait to tell you. Look at all this trimming, edging, killing the grass that I don't get out and weed eat," Smedley said.

She was able to pick the perfect color for her home. Additionally, the Jones Construction team pressure washed, added motion activated lighting, and even an American Flag.

"There's my American flag. Oh, my American flag. I served my American flag for and I would do it all over again. The Air Force is a great way of life," she added.

Jones wants to inspire others to share kindness with a veteran.

"You have all the different contractors and people that do everything from lawn maintenance to electrical, if everyone did one person, look at the difference it could make," he explained. "It turned out good."

"Better than good. We love you. It's better than good. It's just a gift," she said.

Smedley works as a teacher's assistant she said there's no way she could afford the work they did for her.

