Pearl River struggles with ball control in 42-16 loss to Hinds

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Only trailing by four at half, Pearl River (2-2) couldn't overcome ball control struggles, giving up five turnovers in their 42-16 loss to Hinds (3-0). Eagles running back DeVante Scott opened up the scoring with a 67-yard rushing score, his first of three touchdowns on the night. Highlights in the video above. 

