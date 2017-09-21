Pearl River struggles with ball control in 42-16 loss to Hinds

Only trailing by four at half, Pearl River (2-2) couldn't overcome ball control struggles, giving up five turnovers in their 42-16 loss to Hinds (3-0).More >>
Trailing 13-3 at halftime and showing few signs of life, Mississippi Gulf Coast (3-1) came out of the locker room looking like an entirely new team. Scoring 35 points in the third quarter alone, the Bulldogs stormed back to beat East Central (1-3) by a score of 48-25.
Region play kicks off on Friday as high school football teams get down to business in their quest to crack the state playoffs. There are a number of exciting games set for Week 6 of the Friday Night Football Showdown with A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay. Tune-in on WLOX ABC-CBS beginning at 10:15 p.m. Friday.
George County sophomore defensive end McKinnley Jackson earns MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week honors.
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.
