Gulf Coast storms back in the second half to beat East Central 4 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast storms back in the second half to beat East Central 48-25

MGCCC head coach Chad Huff watches the action from the sideline MGCCC head coach Chad Huff watches the action from the sideline
PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

Trailing 13-3 at halftime and showing few signs of life, Mississippi Gulf Coast (3-1) came out of the locker room looking like an entirely new team. Scoring 35 points in the third quarter alone, the Bulldogs stormed back to beat East Central (1-3) by a score of 48-25. Highlights in the video above. 

Powered by Frankly