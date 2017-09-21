Harrison County residents report waste pick up issues

In Harrison County, some residents are asking for any help they can get when it comes to garbage collection. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Harrison County, some residents are asking for any help they can get when it comes to garbage collection. They say waste items placed outside their homes for removal aren't getting picked up in a timely manner.

Venetian Gardens resident Rachel Anderson and others in her neighborhood say they're fed up with what they call erratic garbage and recycling pick up.

"We all kind of talk about it together, and something's got to be done, because it's just building up. It's not cool. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad, but it's inconsistent. Sometimes it's excellent, and they pick up everything. Other times, they leave extra stuff, and we have to pull it back into the garage and pray next week they'll get it," said Anderson.

Citizens of Gulfport and Biloxi tell us when they call Waste Pro, they're placed on a long hold and are then told Waste Pro will investigate.

Vincent Creel, with the City of Biloxi, said even though Biloxi's contract with Waste Pro is winding down, the city is asking the company to live up to its contract.

"Back in the day, we used to get five calls a day about a problem with garbage, trash, or recycling. We are now getting between 25 to 30 calls a day, every day, about a missed trash, garbage, or recycling pick up," said Creel. "We're hoping Waste Pro put resources needed to catch up in Biloxi. The new contract with the Utility Authority is starting Oct. 1, and we're counting down the days."

Officials say Biloxi will be switching over to Team Waste for garbage and recycling pickup. Meanwhile, Waste Pro says it's bringing in extra assets to clear trash and debris.

Creel said the new contract with Team Waste will have stronger accountability measures than the previous contract and a more concrete way to penalize the company if it does not meet expectations.

