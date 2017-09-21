Cyclist discovers 2 people trapped after crash

Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Harrison County on Thursday.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, a car traveling on Tradition Parkway somehow rolled over into a wooded area.

The two passengers were trapped in the vehicle for two hours before a cyclist heard the driver honking the horn.

After being cut out of the car, the two victims were taken to an area hospital.

The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

Crews are working a rollover crash on hwy 605 north of Hwy 67. pic.twitter.com/zHxgz2k03A — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) September 22, 2017

