Capital murder conviction affirmed in death of sheriff

The Mississippi Supreme Court has "unanimously affirmed" the capital murder conviction of the woman who caused the death of George County Sheriff Garry Welford.

Twenty-two witnesses argued that Brandy Williams was driving the vehicle, or was "aiding and abetting co-defendant Christopher Baxter" when the truck hit and killed Welford on July 21, 2010.

"Garry Welford dedicated his life to public service and he lost his life while serving and protecting the citizens of George County. The emotion of losing a public servant weighs heavily on all those involved. His absence will never be filled. The Welford family and the George County community have waited since 2010 to know those responsible for Garry Welford’s death were held accountable. With this opinion handed down from the Mississippi Supreme Court, justice has been served," said District Attorney Tony Lawrence.

The jury deliberated for an hour before Williams was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Baxter - whose conviction has also been affirmed - was convicted in May 2012, and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

