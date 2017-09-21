LA man found guilty of 2015 sexual assault in Biloxi

A Louisiana man is facing up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman outside her Biloxi home in 2015.

District Attorney Joel Smith said a jury found 37-year-old Fredrick Eugene Bliss guilty of sexual battery this week. His sentencing is set for Oct. 19.

What was supposed to be a fun night out at a bachelorette party turned into a night of terror for one woman on Oct. 16, 2015.

According to Smith, Bliss’ victim testified she was out that night at a local casino for a bachelorette party, but someone followed her home from the casino’s parking garage.

The woman said she was attacked from behind as she walked to her condominium on Bay Cove Dr. The victim told the jury she was forced to the ground between two vehicles and sexually assaulted.

The woman was unable to identify her attacker, but surveillance video from the casino and other local businesses helped police identify Bliss a suspect, according to Assistant District Attorney Scott Lusk.

Smith said Bliss testified he did follow the woman home from the casino and grab her as she got out of her car. He denied sexually assaulting the woman.

However, Smith said medical evidence presented at the trial supported the victim’s claim that she was sexually assaulted.

Bliss was also charged with kidnapping and robbery, but Smith said the jury found him not guilty of those charges.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.