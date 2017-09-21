Man fatally struck by train in Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man fatally struck by train in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A man died after being hit by a train early Thursday morning in Pascagoula, police said.

Pascagoula Police Department Capt. Doug Adams identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Vonburg.

Adams said Vonburg was hit around 2 a.m. just east of Hospital Rd. The conductor reportedly told police Vonburg was sitting in the middle of the tracks and didn’t attempt to move.

