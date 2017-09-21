McDonald's customers create pay-it-forward moment

Heidi Waters, general manager of McDonald's in Ocean Springs, says the big pay-it-forward moment involved 125 cars Thursday morning, a moment she won't soon forget.

On Thursday, the McDonald's crew in east Ocean Springs experienced a pay-it-forward moment they won't soon forget.

"It was actually very exciting," said general manager Heidi Waters. "The kids got really excited."

Around 7:15 a.m., a woman - described as a regular at the restaurant - decided to buy the order for the person behind her. Waters says the generosity happens most every morning, and usually involves about 5 to 10 cars.

But Thursday morning was much different, and it didn't stop for an hour.

"About the 20th car that paid it forward is when everybody was like, 'Oh, my goodness. Here it goes,' and it just went," said Waters.

When the run of good will was over, 125 cars had participated. The atmosphere created good will among everyone, including compliments to the crew for a job well done.

"It makes us feel that we're appreciated, even in a McDonald's. You know that the community appreciates the hard work that we do," Waters said. "It leaks out into the community, and it leaks out into our crew."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.