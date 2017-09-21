Dead dolphin washes up in Ocean Springs

Dr. Mobi Solangi said this is the 47th dolphin found dead on the Gulf Coast this year. (Photo source: WLOX)

A dead dolphin was found on the Ocean Springs beach Thursday morning about 100 yards east of the Fort Maurepas Pier.

Dr. Mobi Solangi, with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, said the dolphin likely died because of the heavy rain from recent storms mixed with the dead zone coming from the Mississippi River.

Solangi said heavy rainfalls stir up pollutants in the water, causing a change to the dolphin's environment.

He said this is the 47th dolphin found dead on the Gulf Coast this year, and that there have been 52 dead turtles found.

