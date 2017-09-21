George County Courthouse cleared after threatening call

Investigators in George County are looking for answers after a threat was called into the George County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 9am while circuit court was underway. The caller said there was a weapon in the courthouse. It's not known if the threat had any connection to the case being heard at the time.

Law enforcers cleared the courtroom immediately and searched the area. No weapon was ever found, and court resumed a short time later.

George County sheriff's investigators are asking for anyone with information on this crime to come forward. Tips can be reported anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898.

