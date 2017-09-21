Shooting suspect charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault

An ongoing feud led to gunfire in a Gulfport neighborhood Tuesday, according to police. A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday, charged with firing several shots at a vehicle.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen, with the Gulfport Police Department, said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of 39th Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

Bromen said the victim reported they were sitting in their vehicle when Allen Donell Chatman Jr. shot at them, hitting the vehicle several times. No injuries were reported.

The victim said, according to Bromen, they had been in an ongoing argument with Chatman.

Gulfport detectives arrested Chatman on two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond.

