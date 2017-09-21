NEW ON GMM: Update on Jessica Chambers's murder investigation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NEW ON GMM: Update on Jessica Chambers's murder investigation

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
We've learned new developments this morning in the murder investigation of Jessica Chambers. Chambers was found burned on the side of the road in Courtland, Mississippi nearly three years ago. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to get the latest information on the case.

Today is the final full day of the summer season. Does that mean we'll see fall weather conditions any time soon? Meteorologist Wesley Williams has the answer on GMM.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

  • Shooting suspect charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault

    Allen Donell Chatman Jr. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)Allen Donell Chatman Jr. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

    An ongoing feud led to gunfire in a Gulfport neighborhood Tuesday, according to police. A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday, charged with firing several shots at a vehicle.

  • Ocean Springs resident concerned about family in Puerto Rico

    Gloria Perez watches for any news from her hometown in Puerto RicoGloria Perez watches for any news from her hometown in Puerto Rico

    Ocean Springs resident Gloria Perez awaits any word from her family in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Perez, who came to South Mississippi 24 years ago, spent her day Wednesday watching the television, hoping for news following the landfall of Hurricane Maria. She last spoke to her family Tuesday night. 

  • Mississippi fighting opioid crisis

    In 2016, Mississippi saw at least 211 deaths from drug overdoses. (Photo source: WLOX)In 2016, Mississippi saw at least 211 deaths from drug overdoses. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Psychologists from around the state are on the coast for the 2017 Mississippi Psychological Association Convention. Included on the agenda is what public health officials have called an opioid epidemic.

