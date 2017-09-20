Biloxi police investigating apparent accidental shooting

Biloxi police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting outside a restaurant on Cedar Lake Rd.

Sgt. Chris DeBack said a man told officers he accidentally shot himself while he was parked in the Waffle House parking lot.

DeBack said the man’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Crime scene investigators have the man’s car taped off to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.